Late goal lifts Yankton over O’Gorman in boys Class AA State Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Yankton Bucks and O’Gorman Knights met in the boys Class AA final.

14th minute of the first half, Yankton’s Ethan Yasat would line one up and from a ways out almost put the goal away in the top shelf but the game would remain scoreless. Minutes later, Yankton again on the attack, Gabe Becker with a cross but O’Gormans Carter Hanson would step in from putting an end to the threat.

Final 2 minutes of the first half, some beautiful soccer from the Knights, and it nearly resulted in a goal as Peter Stys just misses the header.

