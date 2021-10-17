CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Late goal lifts Yankton over O’Gorman in boys Class AA State Championship

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWJOp_0cThZZbr00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Yankton Bucks and O’Gorman Knights met in the boys Class AA final.

14th minute of the first half, Yankton’s Ethan Yasat would line one up and from a ways out almost put the goal away in the top shelf but the game would remain scoreless. Minutes later, Yankton again on the attack, Gabe Becker with a cross but O’Gormans Carter Hanson would step in from putting an end to the threat.

Final 2 minutes of the first half, some beautiful soccer from the Knights, and it nearly resulted in a goal as Peter Stys just misses the header.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Brandon Valley win ‘AA’ Dance title, O’Gorman claims Cheer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships were held Saturday in Brandon. The host Lynx took home the Grand Champion Dance title, while O’Gorman claimed the Grand Cheer Championship. Grand Champion Dance Place School Score 1 Brandon Valley 298 2 Washington 296.5 3 Harrisburg 291.25 4 Yankton 284.75 […]
BRANDON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Education
Yankton, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Yankton Bucks#Keloland Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – October 21

The October 20th edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from the first round of the 9B, 9A, 9AA and 11B playoffs as well as the regular season finales for the state's three largest classes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

West Sioux, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock open playoffs with wins

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School Football playoffs kicked off Friday night and a pair of KELOLAND teams opened the postseason with victories as West Sioux and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock each won their first round matchup. The Falcons scored 50 unanswered in their 57-7 victory over West Monona, while Central Lyon/George-Little Rock took […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

137
Followers
222
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy