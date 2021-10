EASTON — Pickering Creek Audubon Center will debut its Spooky Halloween Play Trail on Friday, Oct. 22. The trail begins at the center’s overflow parking lot and winds through Pickering’s woods on the center’s Woodpecker Trail. The Spooky Halloween Play Trail features 13 stops that encourage kids and families to explore nature through short fun activities. At the stops it asks kids to do interactive activities like: “Call who cooks for you, who cooks for y’all like a barred owl in your spookiest voice.” Each location asks kids and parents to engage a different sense as they explore nature around them.

EASTON, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO