Now that we are squarely in the Hebrew month of Cheshvan, we eagerly re-read the stories of Bereshit, the first book of the Torah. This is the story of a family. We count the toldot, the generations that lead from one to the next as each family fulfills the mitzvah of pru urvu, the commandment to be fruitful and multiply. This mitzvah is assigned to humans in the first chapter of the Torah. And the bearing of children drives the book of Bereshit, the book of creation, as our sacred text transitions from being the story of Abraham’s family to the story of Abraham’s People.

