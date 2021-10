Painting With a Twist owners mother and daughter Patrice, left, and Ashley Thornton, right stand outside of their establishment. Painting with a Twist began in 2007 when two women wanted to make a difference in their community during Hurricane Katrina. With humble beginnings, the franchise has grown to more than 300 locations across the country. In Detroit, a local mother-daughter duo has become the newest owners of a Painting with a Twist franchise in downtown Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO