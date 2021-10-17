CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in Real Salt Lake's 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. Real Salt...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake To Celebrate ‘Kyle Beckerman Night’ In Final Regular Season Home Fixture

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake will celebrate the career of club and United States international midfielder Kyle Beckerman on November 3rd against Portland Timbers. “Kyle Beckerman Night” will allow fans to purchase tickets for as low as $15, the same number Beckerman wore most for the United States men’s national team, which he represented on 58 occasions.
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake To Be Forced Into Lineup Changes With Upcoming Condensed Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Believe it or not, Real Salt Lake only has six regular-season games remaining. However, those six games will come during a chaotic 22-day stretch. The average time between games for Real Salt Lake to close out the 2021 Major League Soccer regular season is just 3.6 days.
MLS
kslsports.com

Bad Blood Between Rapids, Real Salt Lake Spawned Through Mastroeni Vigor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Old school Real Salt Lake will never forget September 2nd of 2006 when then Colorado Rapids midfielder Pablo Mastroeni and Real Salt Lake owner Dave Checketts exchanged pleasantries following a Rapids’ 1-0 victory. Minutes prior to the heated argument between Mastroeni and Checketts, Mastroeni was...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
ABC4

Real Salt Lake wins Rocky Mountain Cup with 7th straight home victory, 3-1

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Rocky Mountain Cup is coming back to Utah. Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin and Anderson Julio all scored goals, as Real Salt Lake won its 7th straight home match, defeating the Colorado Rapids, 3-1. RSL has now won the Rocky Mountain Cup 12 times in 17 seasons. Damir Kreilach scored […]
MLS
ESPN

Damir Kreilach tallies again as RSL topple Rapids

Damir Kreilach scored for a team-record fifth consecutive game and brought his team-leading total to 14 goals while helping Real Salt Lake defeat the visiting Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night. Kreilach also assisted Rubio Rubin's eventual winner in the 57th minute and Anderson Julio's late insurance tally as Salt...
MLS
kslsports.com

Rubio Rubin Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead In Rocky Mountain Cup Clash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake doubled their lead against the Colorado Rapids in the 56th minute when Rubio Rubin slotted home a beautiful one-touch finish following an assist from Damir Kreilach. The assist was just as special as the goal as Kreilach weighted the pass perfectly in...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Anderson Julio
Person
Younes Namli
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Has Five Big Games Remaining, Some Bigger Than Others

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake currently finds itself in the eighth position with a game in hand in the western conference, but with five regular-season games remaining a lot can change between now and November 7th. RSL’s Run Home. As it currently stands, Real Salt Lake fell...
MLS
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake Heads East to Face Chicago Fire FC

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, October 22, 2021) – Real Salt Lake heads East for the only non-conference road match of the season against Chicago Fire FC on October 23 at 6:00 p.m. MT. The match marks the start of the final five matches in a span of 15 days, as the team pushes to solidify its position in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Real Salt Lake#Salt#Sandy#Ap
Salt Lake Tribune

Report: Landon Donovan withdraws name from consideration for Real Salt Lake coaching vacancy

A candidate for Real Salt Lake’s coaching vacancy is reportedly out of the mix. Landon Donovan, former star of the U.S Men’s National Team and current coach and executive with the USL’s San Diego Loyal, withdrew his name from consideration, ESPN reports. Donovan was among a slew of candidates being considered to fill the hole left by Freddy Juarez.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
timbers.com

Timbers announce broadcast, time change for Nov. 3 match at Real Salt Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers announced today that the kickoff time for their match against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 3, has been changed to 7 p.m. (Pacific). The match was also selected for a national television broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
MLS
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 3-1 Rapids

“Extremely excited about the response for the group. Playing for Colorado for many years, coaching them, there’s obviously something deep down inside. But the moment it becomes about me then my behavior towards our group here is compromised. I was super conscious to make sure that this wasn’t about playing my old club and any of that stuff. It was all about creating an environment with the coaching staff that we have that we felt was conducive to getting a result. And that meant in the last eight to ten days, really training with a mentality to get after the ball the right way and pressuring and playing forward as much as we can and winning second balls. Over the course of the 90 minutes, we did a great job of all of those things. I couldn’t be happier for this group as we continue to chase and make the playoffs.”
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Downstream Game 29: Away vs Real Salt Lake

Power Rankings: MIN #16 (-), Rapids #7 (-2) The Rocky Mountain Cup comes down to this. I don’t even care about any specific game the rest of the season. We’re all but guaranteed a playoff spot right now. A win against RSL does guarantee us a spot. We have a healthy 12 point lead over RSL and the Galaxy, and a five point lead over Portland.
SPORTS
Derrick

Gauld, Teibert score, Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert scored in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Eighth-place Vancouver (10-9-10) remained a point outside of a Western Conference postseason berth with five games left....
MLS
houstonmirror.com

No. 1 duels No. 3 in the West as Sounders face Rapids

The Seattle Sounders are the lone Western Conference team to have already clinched a berth in the Major Soccer League playoffs, but that doesn't mean the road to MLS Cup is guaranteed to go through the Emerald City. The Sounders (17-6-6, 57 points) could go a long way toward assuring...
MLS
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: RSL 3-1 Colorado Rapids

David Ochoa - 7 — Ochoa made some spectacular saves throughout, and he somehow survived being dumped on his head. We’re all glad for that. A fine night for Ochoa from a shot-stopping perspective, but his passing success — just 42 percent — left a lot to be desired. Aaron...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy