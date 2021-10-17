CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Ester Marsh column: Are you afflicted by white coat syndrome?

By Ester Marsh
Salisbury Post
 7 days ago

Do you have “white coat syndrome” while they take your blood pressure at the doctor’s office?. I sure do! White coat syndrome is where there is a big change from your regular blood pressure from when it is taken by a physician or other health care professional. My blood pressure runs...

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

High Blood Pressure at This Age May Increase Dementia Risk

If you are diagnosed with high blood pressure relatively early in life, you may be more likely to develop dementia compared with people with normal blood pressure, according to new research. Those with high blood pressure between the ages of 35 and 44 had a smaller brain size and were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salisbury Post

Ester Marsh column: Exercise is medicine for your mental health

We know exercise is medicine right? Your doctor has probably tried to get you to move more when your activity level is low or if you are dealing with health issues. Well, exercise is also medicine for your mental health! I have been very fortunate that my family was active my whole life and that I grew up in a country where walking and biking was, and still is, the main way of transportation.
WEIGHT LOSS
Salisbury Post

Ester Marsh: Studies have shown that cancer hates exercise

Tomorrow is the day! A left modified radical neck dissection and a trans robotic radical left tonsillectomy with right tonsillectomy. Boy, a mouth full right?. In layman’s terms: Both tonsils will be removed fully and on the left side of my neck my affected lymph node and the ones below will be removed by robotics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Tests#Health And Fitness#White Coat#Heart Health#The Mayo Clinic
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
atlanticcitynews.net

Stroke Symptoms - What Causes Them? Oren Zarif

Stroke Symptoms and What to Do! Stroke Symptoms normally come on very quickly. And while not every person will experience all of the same symptoms, some of your most prevalent early warning signs and symptoms of a stroke may be: Numbness, paralysis or weakness of either the side or the whole side of the body, difficulty in swallowing, headache, blurred vision, nausea or vomiting, breathing difficulties or difficulty, feeling tired or fatigued, feelings of extreme fatigue or weakness, feeling irritable or anxious and even sudden fear or panic attacks. If you have experienced any of these symptoms or have a family member who has, please seek emergency attention immediately. The sooner you can start treatment, the better your chances of surviving.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Talk, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease affects millions of people worldwide—in the U.S. alone, 60,000 patients are diagnosed with the disease each year. While you may know some of the typical signs of Parkinson's, like a shake in your hand or stiffness in your leg, others are so subtle, they can potentially go undetected for months or even years. One early symptom that affects the majority of Parkinson's patients is something you may notice when you talk. To learn more about the Parkinson's symptom that could arise during your next conversation, read on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy