Pets of the Week

Potty training dogs is the first big hurdle for new puppy parents, who often want to know how long the process will take. Training experts say there’s no easy answer to that question. It can take anywhere from several weeks to several months, depending on the individual dog, the training method, and the commitment on the part of family members. Smaller dogs typically take longer to train than larger breeds. There are many reasons for this, including that smaller dogs have smaller bladders and higher metabolisms, meaning they require more trips to the wee-wee pad or the yard. Owners need to be even more diligent in supervising small dogs to avoid accidents that can prolong housebreaking. Here are some dogs that are easy to potty-train.

PETS ・ 19 DAYS AGO