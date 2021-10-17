CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBaba Ganoush and Xena are available for adoption at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Baba Ganoush is a...

96.5 KVKI

Meet the Dog Who is Happy-Go-Lucky and Eager for a Forever Home

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the boy who's always happy. Gannon came in with Saxon the are both believed to be a Cairn Terrier/Westie mix. He is 11 years young and acts like he has another 20 years left. His adoption fee is $170 which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Although he's an older dog he has a lot of spunk and loves other dogs and cats.
BENTON, LA
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Duchess and Babadook

Babadook is a one-year-old feline looking for a loving home to call my own. She is a sassy lady who is looking for a calm and quiet house. Babadook is an independent gal who enjoys having a place to perch and watch everything that is going on around her. She doesn't like a ton of commotion, so a mellow home would be purrfect! If you are interested in adopting Babadook, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341.
PETS
republictimes.net

Emo | Pet of the Week

I am new to Helping Strays and my shelter staff is still learning about me. I am a friendly kitty and get along with other cats. Come visit me or call the shelter for more information. Emo is 10 years old. Emo’s adoption fee is $50; he is microchipped, up...
PETS
independentnews.com

Freddie Purrcury - Pet of the Week

Freddie Purrcury is a teenage rock star. He doesn't sing very well, but he wants to. be center stage in your life. That stage can be your lap or your laptop. Freddie will keep you entertained for encore after encore. Inquire about adopting Freddie today by sending an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment.
PETS
Scranton Times

Shift perspective about 'spiteful' pets

A spiteful relationship is a toxic one. Spite involves a desire to offend, irritate or harm someone, and hearing about a supposedly "spiteful" pet makes me sad.
PETS
WHIO Dayton

Dog abandoned at Humane Society reunited with puppies

A dog abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has been reunited with her puppies, the Humane Society announced today. Last week, officials with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman who abandoned a dog at their shelter. The dog looked like it had recently given birth, and veterinarians were worried about the health of the puppies.
DAYTON, OH
purewow.com

The 8 Laziest Cat Breeds Who Are Totally Happy to Chill All Day Long

Who doesn’t envy a lazy cat sleeping in a sunbeam? While there are certainly mischievous cat breeds that act like dogs, more often than not we associate our feline friends with leisurely attitudes. (It’s called a cat nap for a reason!) Pet people in search of a cat who is content to chill all day long should consider one of the lazy breeds on our list. These cats often can’t be bothered to greet you at the door. They prefer quiet nights in and probably poo-poo social gatherings. The thing is, at the end of a long day, we can’t blame ‘em!
PETS
panoramanow.com

Puppy Love: Signs That Prove Your Dog Loves You

At some point, every pet owner wonders whether their beloved furry baby loves them. While canines can’t verbalize their adoration, there are plenty of signs that prove your dog loves you. Learn to read your pup’s body language and other cues that reveal how much it cares. It Greets You.
PETS
pawtracks.com

These dog breeds are the easiest to potty-train

Potty training dogs is the first big hurdle for new puppy parents, who often want to know how long the process will take. Training experts say there’s no easy answer to that question. It can take anywhere from several weeks to several months, depending on the individual dog, the training method, and the commitment on the part of family members. Smaller dogs typically take longer to train than larger breeds. There are many reasons for this, including that smaller dogs have smaller bladders and higher metabolisms, meaning they require more trips to the wee-wee pad or the yard. Owners need to be even more diligent in supervising small dogs to avoid accidents that can prolong housebreaking. Here are some dogs that are easy to potty-train.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
Scranton Times

5 tips to safely celebrate Halloween with your pets

Whether heading to a party, celebrating on social media or greeting little ghouls and goblins at home, getting the entire family — including the four-legged family members — involved in the Halloween festivities can be the biggest treat of all. However, it's important to take some precautions to avoid spooking your pets, particularly if you'll be dressing them for the occasion.
PETS
Scranton Times

Carbondale Area hopping and bopping to sounds of Elton John

They march in parades and perform at special events throughout the year, but for the hundreds of instrumentalists, color guard members and majorettes in local high school marching bands, the fall field show is the apex. It’s time to show they have what it takes. It’s time to make their schools proud.
CARBONDALE, PA
KBAT 99.9

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Margaret!. Margaret is an 8-year-old...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Bart

Bart, a 6-month-old male kitten, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Bart or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Odessa, stop by 7012 Mockingbird Lane, call 432-257-4311 visit www.odessahumanesociety.org or leave a message at facebook.com/humanesocietyofodessa/. The Humane Society of Odessa is a no-kill pet adoption shelter, and all their pets require spay/neuter contract along with an adoption application. Adoption fees for pets start at $75.
ODESSA, TX
ksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Fritz

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Fritz. He is a 2 year old, Mixed breed pit bull with beautiful caramel color eyes and cute brown brindle spots around his white fur. Fritz has quickly become a shelter favorite. He has a sweet and laid back personality and LOVES hanging out with his friends. It’s impossible not to look at him and melt when he flops on to his back looking for belly rubs! He starts off shy when meeting new people, but once he’s given the time to gain confidence in a new home he will be everyone’s #1 bestie! This loving and affectionate pup is ready to find his forever cuddle puddle.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

