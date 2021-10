ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Summit Electric Supply’s Board of Directors announced Oct. 19 that Ed Gerber has been appointed as its new President and CEO. “Ed has served on our Board of Directors for the last three years, leading the committee responsible for associate development and compensation, and has an intimate knowledge of the company through his Board role,” said Vic Jury, Jr, Chairman. “Ed has impressed all of us on the Board with his distribution expertise, proven leadership skills, infectious enthusiasm, brilliant mind, and clear, direct communication style.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO