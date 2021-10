"Sen. Murphy explains support for Coast Guard Museum in New London," (Oct. 19), by Sen. Chris Murphy. Let’s first finish what we started. Rather than starting work on a Coast Guard Museum, how about finishing the Keystone Pipeline, and the Southern Border wall. They were being built with the purpose of keeping our country energy independent, and safe. If you feel so strongly about building this Coast Guard Museum (in a floodplain), then put it on the ballot so the people you represent, can vote on it.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO