Double holiday, single flag

By Lisa McGinley
The Day
 7 days ago

Monday was a federal holiday. Early in the morning I hung the American flag by the front door, as I do on all U.S. holidays except the rainy ones. And then I wondered: When the dogwalkers and exercisers and young parents with strollers pass by, what do they take the display...

www.theday.com

edgefieldadvertiser.com

Our Flag

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. I don’t remember the circumstances in which I learned the proper uses and care of our...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Christopher Columbus
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
northwestgeorgianews.com

FBI in Haiti after 16 American missionaries visiting an orphanage kidnapped by gang

MIAMI — The abduction of 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in Haiti by a notorious armed gang known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims catapulted the Caribbean nation’s insecurity crisis into the global spotlight Sunday as FBI agents arrived in Port-au-Prince to help with negotiations to liberate the hostages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Native Americans#Korean#Congress#Italian
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
News Talk 1490

‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

The American founders didn’t believe your sacred freedom means you can do whatever you want – not even when it comes to vaccines and your own body

President Joe Biden has mandated vaccines for a large part of the American workforce, a requirement that has prompted protest from those opposed to the measure. Meanwhile, a similar move in New York City to enforce vaccinations has resulted in more than a dozen businesses’ being fined for flouting the rules. The basic idea behind the objections: Such mandates, which also extend to requirements to wear masks and quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, are a breach of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that “no state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of...
U.S. POLITICS
Brookings Register

Luzes honored with flag award

BROOKINGS – The DAR American Flag Award for September was presented by DAR Medary member Liz Gorham to Brad and Mindy Luze of Brookings for the flag display that they have in front of their home on 17th Avenue. Brad is employed by Valero Ethanol Plant, and Mindy works as...
BROOKINGS, SD
blackchronicle.com

Confederate Flag History Explored In ‘Downing Of A Flag’ Documentary

Recently, Black high school students in Rome, Ga., protested displays of the Confederate flag at their school and were subsequently suspended. The flag remains a controversial symbol at times used to directly challenge and intimidate Black people demanding equality and justice. Over the summer, PBS released a documentary exploring the...
ROME, GA

