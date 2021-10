HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Senate has just approved a bill that could end vehicle emissions testing for some vehicles in Pennsylvania. Since the 1990s, Pennsylvania has required all gasoline-powered vehicles, except motorcycles and antique vehicles, to be tested in 25 counties each year for polluting emissions from the tailpipe. On Tuesday, the state Senate voted to end this program for many vehicles. “It’s time to end the test,” Pennsylvania Sen. Wayne Langerholc told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “This is an issue that has been a top legislative priority for many years, actually since I was elected to the Senate...

