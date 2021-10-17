CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOROTHY IRENE CHRISTIAN HICKS

Herald-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOROTHY IRENE CHRISTIAN HICKS, 95, passed to be with her Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Dorothy was born on May 8, 1926, to the late Thomas Henry and Nola (Hysell) Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband,...

www.herald-dispatch.com

