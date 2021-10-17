DOROTHY IRENE CHRISTIAN HICKS

Lemon meringue, coconut cream, blackberry, everyone loves pie. You didn’t have to know Dorothy Taylor to love her because you are already crazy about her pies. Her recipes have been cheering up the denizens of Perryville for over forty years at Park-Et. Dorothy Lois Taylor left this world peacefully on October 17, 2021 at 90 years of age. She’ll be remembered not only for the pies we all love, or the exquisite quilts she’s made for hundreds of us, or the thirty years she spent as a business owner from 1960s-90s, but for her boundless energy and her unparalleled ability to live a life dedicated to others.

