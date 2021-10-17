CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making banks report more of customers' information to IRS is major overreach

As lawmakers continue to negotiate President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, the overwhelming issue remains the $3.5 trillion price tag, which some experts believe could soar even higher. Another element of the plan that is raising significant concern is a planned mandate requiring banks to report transactions of...

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians. Under the proposal, first introduced in May, banks would report to the Internal Revenue Service several new...
Kristy Merrill: New Hampshire banks oppose IRS tax reporting plan

AS CONGRESS continues to negotiate on two high-profile proposals — a more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package — there is another proposal pending that is getting less attention, though Granite Staters should pay it close attention. To help fund the spending priorities in...
Bank of America Makes Vaccine Status Reporting Mandatory

Bank of America, the parent of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, set November 1 as a deadline for all employees to report their Covid-19 vaccine status in a memo dispatched this week. The memo noted that President Joe Biden had issued an Executive Order requiring vaccinations for employees of companies contracted...
US budget deficit falls in 2021 to $2.8 tn as economy recovers

The US budget deficit narrowed slightly in the past year as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, falling $360 billion to $2.8 trillion, the government reported Friday. The result for the fiscal year ended September 30 was far better than expected a few months ago, but just shy of the record set in 2020 during the worst of the health crisis that shuttered businesses nationwide and caused millions of layoffs. The improvement reflected a more than $600 billion increase in tax revenues as the economy was able to restart following the pandemic shutdowns, according to data from the Treasury Department and White House budget office. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, crediting the huge American Rescue Plan stimulus package approved early this year.
Graves tells IRS to stop snooping into bank accounts

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) joined colleagues in working to stop the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from snooping on Americans’ finances while infringing on our constitutional rights. Recently, the Biden Administration issued a proposal requiring banks, credit unions and other financial institutions to share with the IRS information on any account that had transactions exceeding $600. The Department of the Treasury updated the proposal to apply to any account with transactions totaling $10,000 in a year. This would be an average of only $833 a month.
Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

How much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts that are worth at least $600 or contain at least $600 worth of transactions.
'Tax the rich' plans at risk as Democrats' talks drag on

Major parts of the Democrats' plan to tax the rich are in jeopardy of falling out of their sweeping proposal to expand the nation's social safety net as negotiations continue. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' longstanding push to make wealthy Americans -- and corporations -- "pay their fair share" may run aground amid opposition from moderate Democrats, particularly Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Proposed IRS Bank Reporting Threshold Raised to $10K

Proposed IRS Bank Reporting Threshold Raised to $10K. Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to make changes to their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows. An earlier proposal that put that threshold at $600, drew criticism for invasion of privacy and government overreach. The White House...
Critics still opposed after Democrats ease IRS bank reporting to $10K

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats' attempts to quell the backlash to a proposed bank reporting regime did not go as planned. Critics remain unwavering in their opposition to a new requirement for banks to report additional information on customer accounts to the Internal Revenue Service. Lawmakers unveiled their revised plan Tuesday,...
