Meat Loaf has a simple message for the world: "I'm not done." And if the Bat Out of Hell singer has his way, he'll be serving up plenty of new material, music and otherwise, during the coming year. Now living in Nashville and still recovering from four back surgeries in recent years, Meat Loaf tells UCR he has his sights set on some brand new music, specifically a four-song EP that will include "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most?," which longtime collaborator Jim Steinman (who died in April) wrote for Bat Out of Hell: The Musical. The song debuted in February 2017 in Manchester, England, but was put on ice due to the pandemic.

