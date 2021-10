FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior had been knocking on the door all game long. After one of the most painful missed chances of the game, it finally burst open. Almost immediately after Denzel Duvert missed a shot over the crossbar from less than 10 yards out, the Polar Bears started turning their chances into goals and pulled away for a 4-1 win over Frankfort in the boys soccer Class AA/A Region I, Section 2 final.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO