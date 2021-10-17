CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

 7 days ago

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by...

countytimes.com

Bantam colonial home morphs into contemporary art gallery

BANTAM — A colonial home built in 1755 has found a new life as a contemporary art gallery. Artur Matuszewski, owner of the new amArtHouse gallery, was born in Poland and emigrated to Manhattan where he studied fine art, eventually finding his calling in curating large art shows in New York and Europe.
VISUAL ART
lakeplacidnews.com

UP CLOSE: LPHS artist lands show at Upper Jay Art Center

LAKE PLACID — Artist Monica Sara Mzese is just 17 years old, but she’s already booked her first gallery showing at the Upper Jay Art Center. The Lake Placid High School junior said she’s always communicated through drawing. Mzese’s adoptive mom, Nol Carmichael, said her daughter has always struggled with verbal communication. When she was younger and wanted to communicate with her parents, she’d draw stick figures to express her emotions. Carmichael said she thinks Mzese’s love for art grew from those early experiences.
LAKE PLACID, NY
designboom.com

inside the colorful home and studio of greek artist alekos fassianos

Opened to the public for the very first time during the inaugural athens design forum. located on a quiet street in papagou, athens, the estate resembles a living museum filled with colorful visual traces of its owner’s trademark style. fassianos’s extensive creative expression materializes in sculptural lamps, ceramics, furnishings, textiles, paintings, and utilitarian items found throughout the three-story building.
VISUAL ART
Marietta Times

Riverside Artists Gallery to close its doors Dec. 31

After more than 20 years, the Riverside Artists Gallery will close its doors Dec. 31. Virginia Killian, one of the founding members, said they wanted to go out with a bang instead of a whimper, so there will be shows through the end of the year. She said they decided...
MARIETTA, OH
Cecil Daily

BMAs new contemporary wing reinstallation emphasizes artists’ voices

BALTIMORE, MD — On November 14, 2021, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) opens How Do We Know the World?, a major reappraisal of its contemporary collection that builds on the museum’s ongoing efforts to embrace an expansive range of voices and narratives within its holdings. Nine galleries featuring 56 objects center the way artists engage with the historic, social, political, and environmental constructs that shape our world, capturing stories of personal and communal relevance. By grounding the installation in social history, the BMA departs from the focus on chronology and the evolution of style typically found in presentations of museum collections. In this way, the new contemporary wing offers visitors a more meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view by emphasizing how artists observe, understand, and respond to our shared everyday circumstances.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Times-Herald

Artist finds his home in Thorntown gallery

Artist and writer Topher Kearby moved from Carmel to Dover to return to his rural upbringing and grabbed a new life for himself in the process. He bought a place west of Western Boone Junior-Senior High School and took a job teaching English at the high school two years ago.
THORNTOWN, IN
traverseticker.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
Lake Geneva Regional News

Artist opens historic Victorian home in Sharon to public

SHARON — Painter Martha Hayden will open her home and studio to the public for her Fall Color art exhibition Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, from noon to 5 p.m. Located at 143 Prairie St., the home is a historic Victorian built in the 1870s. Landscapes, cityscapes, still life, figure paintings, and print making will be on display. Because of the COVID hiatus, Hayden’s show was not held last year and there will be a great deal of new work on display.
SHARON, WI
traverseticker.com

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
ENTERTAINMENT
umass.edu

Worker Artists Celebrate Exhibition at the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art

In January, the UMass University Museum of Contemporary Art (UMCA) invited a group of worker artists to take part in their current, interdisciplinary exhibition, “We Are For Freedoms” - part of a national initiative - and to craft their own responses to the exhibit's call for art, “What does freedom mean to you?”
MUSEUMS
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Close to Home: Stories of a personal nature

Home towns are a recurring theme in this selection of new books. There are memories of growing up in a small town, fighting in wars far from home, supporting women’s rights on the home front and older images of homes in one Finger Lakes township. To stimulate young readers’ imagination, there are even haunted homes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
traverseticker.com

Delbert Michel: "Sixty Years of Making Art"

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS
KSAT 12

2021 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announces lineup of featured artists

SAN ANTONIO – Officials on Tuesday announced the official 2021 Featured Artists lineup for its annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight across Hemisfair, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the River Walk. Food and drink vendors will be on site.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Contemporary Craftsman Beachfront Home

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a beautiful home on the shores of Lake Charlevoix. “It definitely feels like it’s all one big outdoor space because you open up the doors and the windows and it’s just all about this beautiful view,” said broker owner of Berkshire Hathaway, Rik Lobenherz.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
alive.com

Finding “Home” Close to Home

If you’re searching for some soulful solitude, you’re not alone. Busy lives and busy minds make finding moments of quiet more elusive than we’d like. Taking the time to explore the opportunities that exist in our own surroundings can offer a low-stress opportunity to refresh, regroup, and reset—especially when travel is difficult due to finances, time constraints, or that busy life. COVID-19 introduced an additional set of challenges to our already complicated lives. But I’m sure, like me, you were able to discover some positive aspects of the lockdown and ensuing restrictions. Perhaps you felt gratitude for the health of friends and family; a sense of stillness that accompanied less socializing, fewer outings, and a work-from-home arrangement; and, perhaps, you enjoyed a new or renewed love of cooking, or other hobby, or the new balance and better perspective provided by extra time in nature.
LIFESTYLE

