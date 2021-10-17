Adopt a pet

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bess was found as a stray with her buddy Porgy. She is 48 pounds and around 2...

www.herald-dispatch.com

ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Get to meet them! Sweet Potato A cute 2-month-old Shepherd/Retriever Labrador mix. Sweet Potato is […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Hazelnut, Roxy, Annette and Paulie are ready for adoption

Hazelnut is an adolescent shepherd/husky mix looking for a home. The 3-year-old girl is friendly and seems to have some previous training experience. While at the shelter, she is working on her basic obedience. She may get along with another dog of her size and energy level. Information about Hazelnut:...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Chihuahua Mixes Annie & Oakley

It's our Pet of the Week! This week we have four-month-old Oakley and Annie, a brother and sister duo of Chihuahua mixes. If you'd like to adopt both, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park during the hours between 10a-5p.
PETS
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Peanut

Peanut is a tiny little guy with a huge personality! He's outgoing and social and never met a person or a dog he didn't love. He hasn't met any cats yet, but we bet with proper introductions, he'd love those, too. Being a puppy, he's high-energy and loves to play.
PETS
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

LUCY AND LIZA — These adorable sisters were born on Aug. 20 and will be ready for their forever families in just a week. Dad is a Boxer and mom is a Staffie so these girls will be in the 50-60 pound range when grown. Both are cuddly and very playful.
PETS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Ginger and Mitzi are ready to find a forever home, together!

Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together. Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together. They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed. They are good with other dogs, cats and...
PETS
96.5 KVKI

Meet the Dog Who is Happy-Go-Lucky and Eager for a Forever Home

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the boy who's always happy. Gannon came in with Saxon the are both believed to be a Cairn Terrier/Westie mix. He is 11 years young and acts like he has another 20 years left. His adoption fee is $170 which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Although he's an older dog he has a lot of spunk and loves other dogs and cats.
BENTON, LA
republictimes.net

Missy | Pet of the Week

Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog. Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is...
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

Anyone who has adopted a dog will know that your four-legged friends can make loyal and trustworthy companions – perfect for company and emotional support. When it comes to affectionate dog breeds, we don't just mean puppy dog eyes. ESAs or 'Emotional Support Animals' are highly intelligent dogs that can be trained to handle unique mental health situations, helping their owners to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.
PETS
KRMG

October deal offers pets for just $10

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is offering adoptions for $10 through the end of October. The shelter will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 p.m. The evening adoption hours won’t start back up again until next Spring. Every Tulsa Animal Welfare pet is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, dewormed, gets...
TULSA, OK
WHIO Dayton

Dog abandoned at Humane Society reunited with puppies

A dog abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has been reunited with her puppies, the Humane Society announced today. Last week, officials with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman who abandoned a dog at their shelter. The dog looked like it had recently given birth, and veterinarians were worried about the health of the puppies.
DAYTON, OH
97.5 WOKQ

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Tessa” – Ready for Adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is dog named ” Tessa “. Tessa is a 2 year old female, black & tan Doberman, she weighs around 60 pounds. Tessa walks well on leash and knows some basic commands like sit, down, and heel. She is a very active girl that will need regular exercise and secure fencing as she likes to go off on adventures without her people. Tessa loves toys, she especially loves destuffing them, and seems to get along with other dogs. When seeing cats she appears a little too interested so a cat free home may be best.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on Oct. 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Curry is a 13-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. The sweet senior is totally blind and is quite calm. Short walks followed by long naps and Curry will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
PETS
FingerLakes1

Most social dog breeds 2021

Dogs are a man’s best friend, and they love to be around people. It makes sense that there would be breeds of dogs who enjoy making new friends! The Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in America for good reason; this breed is known for its intelligence, friendliness, and gentle demeanor. The beagle is another friendly favorite that loves to cuddle with its owner at home or on walks through the neighborhood. If you’re looking for a more active pup that enjoys playing with other dogs then consider getting an Australian shepherd or German shepherd puppy instead. These are just some ideas, here are a few more dogs that have been ranked as the most social dog breeds.
PETS

