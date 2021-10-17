CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trick or Treat

By James Logue FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
WVNews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to say what’s going to be on the shelves this fall when it comes to Halloween costumes. What with the supply chain problems, it may be kinda scary at the store. You only have a couple weeks, so you may want to get out there...

www.wvnews.com

The Mountaineer

No tricks here: Treats on the Street brings trick-or-treating to downtown Waynesville

Downtown Waynesville Association’s Treats on the Street is back for Halloween weekend. The annual event will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5–7 p.m. Most downtown Waynesville merchants will dress up and hand out candy during this family-friendly event. Main Street will be closed to traffic making this a safe place for costumed children and their parents to stroll the sidewalks in search of delicious candy and special treats. Pigeon Street to Wells Way will be closed to traffic starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WVNews

Halloween With the Horses on Saturday in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE — Spooky season is right around the corner — and so is Halloween with the Horses. Hosted by the West Virginia University Collegiate Horsemen’s Association, the event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the J.W. Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville. The popular community activity provides families...
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Hundreds of costumed kids enjoy trunk or treat in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before rain started to fall Saturday afternoon, hundreds of children and families got an early start on Halloween during a trunk or treat at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson in Bridgeport. Event Coordinator Traci Nicholson estimated 750 costumed children received treats and took a hayride during...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
