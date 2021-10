If you are in any way related to the architecture field, then the name Hélène Binet is no doubt familiar. The Swiss-French photographer has long been a staple presence in architecture, as her lens has captured the works of some of the biggest names in the industry – Zaha Hadid, Daniel Libeskind and Peter Zumthor, to name but a few. But it is certainly not the association with iconic architects that makes Binet’s images stand out; the photographer’s ability to capture and manipulate the relationship of shape and light into sublime photographs that translate architecture into two-dimensional, visual poetry is what makes Binet’s work so popular and truly timeless.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO