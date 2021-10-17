Police: 84-year-old Detroit woman with dementia missing

Photo credit Family photo via Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) Detroit Police are searching for a missing woman who lives with dementia, according to her family.

Police said Maria Mavrikakis, 84, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday at her home on West Arizona (120 block) in the area of Woodward and McNichols. When her family member woke up from a nap in the evening, Maria and her car were gone.

She drives a 2003 black Honda Civic with a plate 3202G9.

She is described as 5’0” and about 120 lbs.

If you have seen Mavrikakis, please call Detroit Police at 313.596.1240.