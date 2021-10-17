CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Police: 84-year-old Detroit woman with dementia missing

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180pmU_0cThTnwj00
Photo credit Family photo via Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) Detroit Police are searching for a missing woman who lives with dementia, according to her family.

Police said Maria Mavrikakis, 84, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday at her home on West Arizona (120 block) in the area of Woodward and McNichols. When her family member woke up from a nap in the evening, Maria and her car were gone.

She drives a 2003 black Honda Civic with a plate 3202G9.

She is described as 5’0” and about 120 lbs.

If you have seen Mavrikakis, please call Detroit Police at 313.596.1240.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

Detroit police looking for suspects who posed as officers, robbed women near Palmer Park

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search is on for three suspects who posed as police officers while robbing two women in Detroit early Thursday morning. Detroit police say around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, two women were sitting at a car near a Project Greenlight location in the 700 block of Covington Drive -- near Palmer Park, just north of McNichols Road -- when two suspects approached them.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

Detroit woman charged for multi-county police chase in stolen Tesla

(WWJ) -- A woman who led police on a multi-county chase in a stolen Tesla on Monday is now facing multiple charges. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Areyon Niley McKay of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday in 52nd District Court on charges of fleeing to elude, unlawful driving away of a vehicle, furnishing false information to a police officer and an altered driver’s license.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy