Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. At the Association of the U.S. Army Conference, just concluded, topics ranged from international strategy to the health and well being of individual soldiers and their families. One issue has been housing. Another is spouse employment. For an update on both of those issues, Federal Drive with Tom Temin caught up with the deputy commander of the Army Installation Management Command, Maj. Gen. Omar Jones.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO