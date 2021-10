The Penn State Nittany Lion Class of 2022 has its fair share of special athletes, but running back Nick Singleton may just be the most special of them all. Since his freshman season at Governor Mifflin, Singleton has grabbed the attention of just about everyone who follows high school football in Pennsylvania, and it's easy to see why. Following another 200-plus yard performance this past Friday against arguably the best opponent in his conference, Exeter Township, the future Nittany Lion surpassed more than 5,500 yards rushing over the course of his career. He's also just two shy of reaching 100 career rushing touchdowns. Not bad.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO