Ferris State Beats GVSU 35-28 in Anchor-Bone Classic

By Tyler Driesenga
 7 days ago
ALLENDALE – Ferris State beat Grand Valley State 35-28 in another thrilling Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium.

Glen Lake alum and Grand Valley State quarterback Cade Peterson got the scoring started with a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

There was question going in about whether or not quarterback Jared Bernhardt would be available for Ferris State. He was able to play and helped the Bulldogs tie the game 7-7 when he found Tyrese Hunt-Thompson for a touchdown.

Red zone turnovers proved costly for GVSU. Peterson threw an interception at the goal line in the second quarter and Ferris State scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Just before halftime, GVSU tried to punch it in from the one-yard line to tie the score at 14, but the ball was fumbled. FSU cornerback Alex Thomas picked it up and returned it 99 yards for a Bulldog touchdown, extending the halftime lead to 21-7.

Ferris State would hang on in the second half to win 35-28 and improve to 6-0. With the win, the Bulldogs take sole possession of first place in the GLIAC.

Bernhardt finished the game 12-for-16 passing for 217 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball a team-high 23 times for 116 yards. Running back Tyler Minor added 40 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Ferris State will play at Michigan Tech next Saturday.

MISportsNow

Big Rapids Beats Manistee for District Title

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids beat Manistee 1-0 on Thursday night to win the district championship in boys soccer for the first time since 2017. “It’s been a few years. The guys have been working real hard. We knew it was going to be a tough, tough road this week but they came through,” said Big Rapids head coach Justin Fox.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

St. Francis Holds off Kingsley for NMFC Legends Title

KINGSLEY – Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis won the NMFC Legends championship with a 38-30 win over Division 5 third-ranked Kingsley in Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Gladiators (9-0, 7-0 NMFC Legends) scored 24 straight to take a 24-16 lead at the half. The...
KINGSLEY, MI
#Ferris State#Bone#Gvsu#Michigan Tech#American Football#Grand Valley State#Gliac
