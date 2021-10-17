Fendi's Peekaboo Bag Returns in Vibrant Colors

Click here to read the full article. After seeing strong growth in search volume in 2021, consumer interest in nail art is carrying into Halloween.
Data from Spate places nail art the top for Halloween beauty and wellness searches, when ranked by growth. "Nails are the top term searched alongside the Halloween category, when ranked by average monthly search volume," said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate. "The nail category overall is experiencing strong growth this year, so this will likely be a main area of focus for consumers embracing holiday beauty trends."
