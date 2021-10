Alabama freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall was not in uniform for Saturday’s game against Tennessee, a change from previous weeks. “What we do with our players on our team is really kind of our business, and we’re encouraging guys to do the right thing, whether it’s personally [or] academically,” Nick Saban said after the Tide’s 52-24 win. “We have protocols that when guys miss so many things, they don’t get to play in a game. That’s always been a rule around here.

