DC Fandome is returning for the second straight year with announcements ranging from DC comics, movies, shows, and games. We can expect to see a new trailer for The Batman, more information about the upcoming Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam movies, and (possible) release dates for the Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video games. While tomorrow is going to be chock-full of DC goodies for fans, there have to be some surprises abound. So, we list five things that we hope to see or get clarity on below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO