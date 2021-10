Junior Paige Droner picked herself off the turf and let time stand still. With her hands on her hips, the talented midfielder took a second to catch her breath, knowing this could be the final play of the night. Droner had just drawn a foul and was looking at a free kick from 35 yards out that could cap off what might be the greatest game in program history.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO