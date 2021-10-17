CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan fails to strike agreement with IMF under USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): Unable to reconcile and evolve consensus on the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have so far failed to strike a staff-level agreement under USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), reported local...

