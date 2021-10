Dog the Bounty Hunter may be out on assignment looking for Brian Laundrie, but there's another bounty hunter in Center City and he needs your help to find a bail jumper. If you don't know the story of Brittney Carter, buckle up, buttercups. On September 29, 2019 her husband, 25-year-old Aaron Carter, was found at their home with gunshot wounds in Southlawn. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. On October 3, Brittney was arrested on murder charges in connection to her husband's death.

