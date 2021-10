In one recent week, a New Yorker got a free Covid-19 test in a jiffy, with results the next day, while a Coloradan had to shell out $50 for a test two cities from her hometown after a frantic round of pharmacy-hopping. A Montanan drove an hour each way to get a test, wondering whether, this time, it would again take five days to get results.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO