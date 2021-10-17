Blues hold off late comeback from depleted Avalanche

Going into this game against the St. Louis Blue expectations were low in Avalanche country after the team announced that Nathan MacKinnon (COVID), Devon Toews (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (suspension), and Jack Johnson (COVID) would all be missing the team second game of the season. The team had a tough time scoring goals but was able to make a solid comeback reminiscent of the 2013-14 Avalanche, but came short due to a controversial call. However the big story of the night was the ceremony honoring Pierre Lacroix and the raising of Lacroix’s banner to the rafters of Ball Arena. The ceremony featured Avalanche legends Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Milan Hejduk, Adam Foote, and Ray Bourque who helped raise Lacroix’s architect banner.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO