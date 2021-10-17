CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues hold off late comeback from depleted Avalanche

9NEWS
9NEWS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — The odds were stacked against the Avalanche before the puck even dropped. That didn't stop them from making things interesting. Colorado was playing without its two best players -- Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog -- among others Saturday night when it hosted division rival St. Louis. After...

