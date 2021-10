What do Sasquatch, the Jersey Devil, and the ivory-billed woodpecker all have in common? None of them officially exist. Of course, what sets the ivory-billed woodpecker apart from, say, the Yeti and the Loch Ness Monster is the fact that we know it at least used to exist. But with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's announcement late last month that it plans to rule the woodpecker extinct, we're watching in real time as an animal passes from credible to dubious existence. Where, then, does that leave those who still believe the truth is out there?

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO