CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Project M prototype gameplay – dark fantasy action RPG by Korean studio HOUND13

Gematsu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUND 13, the South Korean studio behind the mobile game Hundred...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

South Korean monster adventure DokeV shown off in new gameplay

A behind-the-scenes tour of developer Pearl Abyss has provided a fresh glimpse of DokeV gameplay. The South Korean developer showed footage of the forthcoming game back at E3 and immediately caused a stir with its cartoon visuals set against its South Korean backdrop. Now, a new video from Subusu News...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project M#Dark Fantasy#Gameplay#Hound#South Korean
wccftech.com

DokeV Gets New Off-Screen Gameplay via Korean YouTuber

Korean YouTuber Omokyo e-Plaza posted a new off-screen gameplay video of DokeV, the upcoming creature-collecting open world action-adventure game made by Black Desert Online's studio Pearl Abyss. The footage provides a better idea of how DokeV actually plays, and the YouTuber added that it looks much better in person. DokeV,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
gamefreaks365.com

Sunshine Manor is a 2D horror action RPG coming soon to Steam

Get ready to be submerged into a horrifying mystery around the Camp Sunshine massacre. Fossil Games and independent game publisher Hound Picked Games announced today that Sunshine Manor, a true throwback ’80s horror-movie-inspired gem, will be published on PC via Steam on October 28, 2021. A pixel art horror action...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Thief: The Dark Project Full Game PC for Free

Thief: Dark Project is a first-person stealth videogame developed by Looking Glass Studios. A special meter in the HUD, in the shape of a gemstone, allows players to hide. However, NPCs can still see them if they are too close. Thief: The Dark Project System Requirements. Minimum:. OS: Windows XP,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Crying action RPG Crystar weeps its way to Nintendo Switch in spring 2022

FuRyu has announced that its action RPG Crystar is headed to Nintendo Switch this February in Japan, and NIS America will bring it to the West in spring 2022 with English and Japanese voicing. Crystar follows Rei and her little sister Mirai who find themselves summoned to Purgatory by an...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy gameplay

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, a vertical shoot ’em up, has received a gameplay video. This follows the title’s release earlier in the week. For those that haven’t heard of Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy previously, check out the following overview:. When an evil aging spell infects the garments of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 160: Yatagarasu’ video

Volume 160 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Yatagarasu. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi!

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! is a puzzle video game developed by NHN PlayArt and published by Square Enix. It’s Dragon Quest with puzzles! The first puzzle game in the Dragon Quest series! Let’s trace, match, and erase!. Key Features. Easy-to-Play Puzzles: Trace, Match, and Erase Drakeshi Characters – The familiar...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

CRYSTAR coming to Switch

Publisher FuRyu and developer Gemdrops will release action RPG CRYSTAR for Switch, according to an Amazon Japan listing. A release date is not listed. CRYSTAR first launched for PlayStation 4 in October 2018 in Japan, followed by North America and Europe in August 2019 alongside a worldwide PC (Steam) release.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Light Tracer: Chronicle of the Two Worlds

Light Tracer: Chronicle of the Two Worlds, also known as Light Tracer II: The Two Worlds, is an action role-playing video game developed by Void Dimensions and published by Chuyan. About. Over 20 hours of gameplay and non-repetitive journey. The small development team spent three years creating a small open-world...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! pre-registration now available in Japan

Publisher Square Enix and developer NHN PlayArt have opened pre-registration for puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! in Japan ahead of its 2021 release. Users can pre-register for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play, as well as via e-mail, Twitter, and LINE. Here is an overview of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Square Enix trademarks The Divine Force in Japan, Hamster trademarks Console Archives

Square Enix filed a trademark for “The Divine Force” on October 5 in Japan, which was made public today. Additionally, Hamster Corporation, which regularly re-releases old arcade games for PlayStation 4 and Switch via its Arcade Archives, filed a trademark for “Console Archives” in English and Japanese (contraction included) on October 6, suggesting the company may start re-releasing old console games for modern platforms.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy