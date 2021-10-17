Project M prototype gameplay – dark fantasy action RPG by Korean studio HOUND13

Overwatch 2 has some big plans including the massive change to 5v5 instead of 6v6. While some players are unhappy with the decision, others are excited about new content. Blizzard is working hard at reworking multiple heroes to fit the new meta and mold, especially as Blizzard moves away from so much crowd control.
Avowed is the mysterious next game from The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian. It was revealed with the help of a CG trailer last year, which made it look like the studio's answer to Bethesda's Skyrim. Now, according to new information, it is that and so much more. A new Windows...
A behind-the-scenes tour of developer Pearl Abyss has provided a fresh glimpse of DokeV gameplay. The South Korean developer showed footage of the forthcoming game back at E3 and immediately caused a stir with its cartoon visuals set against its South Korean backdrop. Now, a new video from Subusu News...
Korean YouTuber Omokyo e-Plaza posted a new off-screen gameplay video of DokeV, the upcoming creature-collecting open world action-adventure game made by Black Desert Online's studio Pearl Abyss. The footage provides a better idea of how DokeV actually plays, and the YouTuber added that it looks much better in person. DokeV,...
Nobody ever said that RPGs weren’t popular, but it seems like now is the best time ever to be an RPG fan. Obsidian recently announced a brand new, first person Fantasy RPG game that is still very early in development, and so far we’ve heard pretty much nothing about it. However, a new report has shed light on some interesting details.
The design studio behind the upcoming Cowboy Bebop tabletop RPG has launched another roleplaying game inspired by popular anime series including My Hero Academia, Gundam and Sailor Moon. Fumble GDR is taking the design reins on the Cowboy Bebop RPG revealed earlier this week ahead of its planned 2022 Kickstarter...
Idle RPG MouseHunt has just launched its spooky Halloween event, inviting players to the Boiling Cauldron. The new update tasks you with capturing more rare mice by brewing bait and potions and crafting upgrades to boost your hunting prowess across Gnawnia. Running from October 13th to November 2nd, MouseHunt's limited-time...
Get ready to be submerged into a horrifying mystery around the Camp Sunshine massacre. Fossil Games and independent game publisher Hound Picked Games announced today that Sunshine Manor, a true throwback ’80s horror-movie-inspired gem, will be published on PC via Steam on October 28, 2021. A pixel art horror action...
Thief: Dark Project is a first-person stealth videogame developed by Looking Glass Studios. A special meter in the HUD, in the shape of a gemstone, allows players to hide. However, NPCs can still see them if they are too close. Thief: The Dark Project System Requirements. Minimum:. OS: Windows XP,...
FuRyu has announced that its action RPG Crystar is headed to Nintendo Switch this February in Japan, and NIS America will bring it to the West in spring 2022 with English and Japanese voicing. Crystar follows Rei and her little sister Mirai who find themselves summoned to Purgatory by an...
Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, a vertical shoot ’em up, has received a gameplay video. This follows the title’s release earlier in the week. For those that haven’t heard of Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy previously, check out the following overview:. When an evil aging spell infects the garments of...
Volume 160 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Yatagarasu. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...
Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! is a puzzle video game developed by NHN PlayArt and published by Square Enix. It’s Dragon Quest with puzzles! The first puzzle game in the Dragon Quest series! Let’s trace, match, and erase!. Key Features. Easy-to-Play Puzzles: Trace, Match, and Erase Drakeshi Characters – The familiar...
Publisher FuRyu and developer Gemdrops will release action RPG CRYSTAR for Switch, according to an Amazon Japan listing. A release date is not listed. CRYSTAR first launched for PlayStation 4 in October 2018 in Japan, followed by North America and Europe in August 2019 alongside a worldwide PC (Steam) release.
Light Tracer: Chronicle of the Two Worlds, also known as Light Tracer II: The Two Worlds, is an action role-playing video game developed by Void Dimensions and published by Chuyan. About. Over 20 hours of gameplay and non-repetitive journey. The small development team spent three years creating a small open-world...
Publisher Square Enix and developer NHN PlayArt have opened pre-registration for puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi! in Japan ahead of its 2021 release. Users can pre-register for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play, as well as via e-mail, Twitter, and LINE. Here is an overview of...
Square Enix filed a trademark for “The Divine Force” on October 5 in Japan, which was made public today. Additionally, Hamster Corporation, which regularly re-releases old arcade games for PlayStation 4 and Switch via its Arcade Archives, filed a trademark for “Console Archives” in English and Japanese (contraction included) on October 6, suggesting the company may start re-releasing old console games for modern platforms.
