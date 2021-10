Hopkins County Commissioners Court has a busy weekend planned, with two court sessions and plans to attend two community events. The Commissioners Court plans to help Coper Lake State Park celebrate its 25th anniversary Friday morning, with the big kickoff event at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the park. Opened to the public in 1996, Cooper Lake State Park is one of the newest parks in the vast Texas State Park System. The festivities will take place on October 15-16 at the park, and all entrance fees will be waived during the two-day event.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO