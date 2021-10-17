CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State fails to get first Big 12 win against Iowa State

By Lainey Gerber
 7 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Saturday night ended with hopes for a comeback, but Kansas State University football fell short.

Iowa State University beat the Wildcats 33-20.

The Cyclones got out to an early lead. Breece Hall ran in a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. He finished the game with 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State to the win.

Iowa State’s defense was able to hold off K-State’s high-scoring offense. Defensive back Greg Eisworth II picked off Skylar Thompson early in the first quarter.

The Wildcats weren’t mute in the first half, though. Skylar Thompson found Phillip Brooks for the ‘Cats only first half touchdown.

K-State tried for a fourth-quarter comeback. Thompson completed another touchdown pass to Malik Knowles to put the Wildcats within two scores of the Cyclones.

However, there wasn’t enough game time left for a comeback. Thompson threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown. Deuce Vaughn rushed for 87 yards.

The Wildcats next play Texas Tech in Lubbock.

K-State football not losing hope after 3-game losing streak

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is off to an 0-3 start in Big 12 play, but players aren’t feeling defeated. The ‘Cats started the season 3-0 but proceeded to lose the following three, falling to .500. In this span, K-State suffered losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. They’re not done fighting. “One thing […]
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State transfers meshing with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Big 12 preseason poll has K-State men’s basketball at No. 9, but its makeup could easily have it launched into one of the top spots. Guard Mike McGuirl took advantage of the extra COVID year and decided to stay in Manhattan. Now, he’s helping show the three transfers, Markquis […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Football Frenzy (10/22/21)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 8 of high school football, including Washburn Rural’s win over Seaman High in the KSNT Game of the Week. GAME OF THE WEEK: WASHBURN RURAL 42SEAMAN 31 TOPEKA WEST 28TOPEKA HIGH 22 PERRY LECOMPTON 27SANTE FE TRAIL 21 HAYDEN 31BISHOP WARD 28 WAMEGO 45ABILENE 7 CHAPMAN 42CONCORDIA 26 […]
TOPEKA, KS
