Jayhawks fall to Red Raiders in homecoming game

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks couldn’t give David Booth Memorial Stadium another win Saturday.

Texas Tech University beat the Jayhawks 41-14.

KU didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when senior Miles Kendrick replaced Jason Bean. Kendrick found Luke Grimm in the end zone for their first touchdown.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks force a fumble and recover it. Kendrick then completes another touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold.

Those two scores couldn’t keep up with the fiery Red Raider defense. KU is at home again Oct. 23 to host the University of Oklahoma.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.