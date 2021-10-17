CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayhawks fall to Red Raiders in homecoming game

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks couldn’t give David Booth Memorial Stadium another win Saturday.

Texas Tech University beat the Jayhawks 41-14.

KU didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when senior Miles Kendrick replaced Jason Bean. Kendrick found Luke Grimm in the end zone for their first touchdown.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks force a fumble and recover it. Kendrick then completes another touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold.

Those two scores couldn’t keep up with the fiery Red Raider defense. KU is at home again Oct. 23 to host the University of Oklahoma.

KSNT News

K-State football not losing hope after 3-game losing streak

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is off to an 0-3 start in Big 12 play, but players aren’t feeling defeated. The ‘Cats started the season 3-0 but proceeded to lose the following three, falling to .500. In this span, K-State suffered losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. They’re not done fighting. “One thing […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (10/22/21)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 8 of high school football, including Washburn Rural’s win over Seaman High in the KSNT Game of the Week. GAME OF THE WEEK: WASHBURN RURAL 42SEAMAN 31 TOPEKA WEST 28TOPEKA HIGH 22 PERRY LECOMPTON 27SANTE FE TRAIL 21 HAYDEN 31BISHOP WARD 28 WAMEGO 45ABILENE 7 CHAPMAN 42CONCORDIA 26 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State transfers meshing with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Big 12 preseason poll has K-State men’s basketball at No. 9, but its makeup could easily have it launched into one of the top spots. Guard Mike McGuirl took advantage of the extra COVID year and decided to stay in Manhattan. Now, he’s helping show the three transfers, Markquis […]
MANHATTAN, KS
