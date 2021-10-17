CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Last-minute TD puts Utah State up 28-24 over UNLV

By Associated Press
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM6CV_0cThOSy300

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elelyon Noa's 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left carried Utah State past winless UNLV 28-24 on Saturday night.

Noa's first touchdown of the year marked the fifth scoring change of the contest. Charles Williams' 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left marked UNLV's last lead of the game.

Logan Bonner threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for Utah State (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Deven Thompkins ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, snapping a two-game skid.

The Rebels (0-6, 0-2) now have dropped 12 straight and six straight against Utah State.

Cameron Friel threw for 107 yards for UNLV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Utah State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#American Football#Ap#Aggies#Rebels
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Clemson message boards meltdown after D.J. Uiagalalei benched vs. Pitt

Clemson fans were upset with the team trailing Pittsburgh 14-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game, and took to the message boards to vent their frustrations. The Clemson Tigers fanbase was given a heads up early that this would not be the typical, successful seasons like they’ve had in years past. That was evident after they lost to Georgia in the season-opener and fell to North Carolina State in double overtime three weeks later. But it appears that the Clemson faithful have reached their boiling point.
CLEMSON, SC
BamaCentral

Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN. It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy