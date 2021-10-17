Carolyn Hax: Teen daughter wants space from parents but is upset when they give her space

I think the mother of my child is abusing our daughter. Since we broke up and I removed myself from the home, she has been extremely short and impatient with our 4 yr old. I notice how aggressive she is when she speaks with her and she was never like that before I left. This past weekend, my baby came to me with bruises on her legs and when I asked her about them, she said “mommy said they are just my bad marks because I wasn’t being a good girl”. Now what does that sound like to you? I care about my child’s mother and I do have love and respect for her, but I refuse to stand by and allow my baby to be abused for whatever the reason is! I did ask her where the bruises came from and she told me she didn’t know and tried to blame it on whoever I have at my house, which is no one. Fathers don’t usually get the best results from the system, so what do you suggest I do?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO