CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Carolyn Hax: Teen daughter wants space from parents but is upset when they give her space

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Carolyn: We’ve always been the parents who attend as many of our kids’ events as we can — a challenge with three in wildly different activities — but it’s fun. Youngest and last one at home has told us regularly we don’t have to come and indicates she wants more...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 5

Suz Henrich
7d ago

My goodness baby girl is having a tantrum because you aren’t there to admire her playing in one of her many GAMES. I say to this teen baby dry your eyes time to grow up face the real world because she will be out there very soon quit the Games playing and get a part time job and do your schoolwork .

Reply
11
Mary Jane Brutzman
6d ago

teens are indecisive by nature and your brains aren't fully developed until 23-26. Create a family scheduele so that everyone. sees in hard copy that folks can't br at 2 placed at once. Childten need to learn flexsbility because in the real, independent world things change we can"t control. This is a valuable lesson for all children to learn.

Reply
4
Related
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to manage visits to a lonely, bored, critical mom?

Dear Carolyn: Every time I see my mother I wind up feeling like dirt. She lives alone and seems to have lost (or never had) the ability to have a normal conversation. She turns everything back to an opportunity to praise herself. If I arrive with homemade muffins, she will brag about her own baking abilities, without even saying thank you. If I mention a friend who is getting divorced, she will launch into a monologue about how well she handled her own divorce.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hax
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to transition a neighbor’s flirty banter into something more?

Dear Carolyn: I’m in my mid-20s and have never seriously dated anyone. I have a tendency to fall for friends … most of whom are unavailable for myriad reasons. I have a neighbor I started getting to know a few weeks ago. Turns out, he is cool and I have fun chatting with him. He is super-friendly (and so am I) so I cannot tell if it has veered into flirting or he is just really kind.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Dear Carolyn
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

This Bride Refused To Invite Her Sister To Her Wedding - But Was She Right?

Wedding guest lists have long been the downfall of friendships and the cause of family feuds. Anyone who’s ever met a bride-or-groom-to-be will be familiar with the parental pressure, plus-one debates and table-plan politics that come with organising a wedding. Reddit has once again served up a wedding dilemma that...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cincinnati Herald

Ask Ashlee: Help! The mother of my child is abusing our daughter

I think the mother of my child is abusing our daughter. Since we broke up and I removed myself from the home, she has been extremely short and impatient with our 4 yr old. I notice how aggressive she is when she speaks with her and she was never like that before I left. This past weekend, my baby came to me with bruises on her legs and when I asked her about them, she said “mommy said they are just my bad marks because I wasn’t being a good girl”. Now what does that sound like to you? I care about my child’s mother and I do have love and respect for her, but I refuse to stand by and allow my baby to be abused for whatever the reason is! I did ask her where the bruises came from and she told me she didn’t know and tried to blame it on whoever I have at my house, which is no one. Fathers don’t usually get the best results from the system, so what do you suggest I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Boyfriend keeps borrowing money, and she feels mostly alone

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: Going into the pandemic, my boyfriend and I were in very different financial positions — food industry versus high-paid professional — which was always a bit touchy but we mostly worked it out. Now my job hasn’t changed but he has spent time out of work, and he had little cushion. He’s asked me for loans throughout, and I’ve given him money without any expectation of ever getting repaid. (I can afford it.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to reject the advances of a recently widowed old friend?

Dear Carolyn: Recently, an old college friend lost his wife to cancer. He now says he wants us to be together, but I’m not interested. I’ve tried to deflect his advances to be nice, but he’s very persistent. I know he’s still hurting from his wife’s passing and feels alone raising three young kids, so I want to be kind in my rejection. What do I say? How does one reject or break up with a perfectly good person without being hurtful, with compassion and kindness?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy