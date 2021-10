We're just under a month out from the debut of Eternals in theaters and now Marvel Studios has released a new clip of the upcoming film. In the new clip, viewers get a brief recap of the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with Salma Hayek's Ajak reminding about how Thanos erased half of the universe's population and the Avengers brought them back and then note that where humanity once believed in gods, they will believe in them once again - with the Eternals presumably being those new gods. You can check it out for yourself below.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO