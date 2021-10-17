Local history buff works to save a small town museum amid pandemic struggles

DEWEY, Okla. — The pandemic hit many industries hard, and the museum industry was no exception. In fact, for one small town museum, the challenges of the pandemic came as a second blow in as many years.

“I love history, and I always have loved history,” Betty Keim said.

Keim might be able to tell the history of one man better than anyone else.

“Tom Mix was such a fascinating man,” she said.

Just ask her anything about the early 1900s western star—Keim knows all there is to know about Tom Mix.

“He made over 360 movies,” Keim said. “His daughter Ruth was born here in Dewey, and he was the night Marshal… he also had five wives, which makes it even more interesting.”

Same goes for Fawn Lassiter.

“My son is 19 years old and his name is Destry,” Lassiter said. “Tom Mix’s first talking movie, and he only made nine, is titled ‘Destry Rides Again.’”

It’s why both devote a significant amount of time at the Tom Mix Museum in the town of Dewey. Lassiter is the museum’s manager and Keim is the president of the museum’s board.

It’s packed full of tom mix memorabilia, and has been for the last 53 years. But it hasn’t been so easy lately.

“We’re owned by the Oklahoma historical Society, and unfortunately when some things changed in 2015, they had to make some drastic cuts,” Lassiter said.

The museum lost all state funding, having to fend for itself. Then came COVID.

“We were mandated to be shut for 12 weeks,” Lassiter said. “So it was closed.”

They had to find a way to keep what might be their town’s biggest attraction afloat

That’s why they took to the rodeo arena Saturday evening in Bartlesville.

“This is our first huge fundraiser,” Keim said.

In a two night event, the museum raised funds through a series of silent auctions, concerts, and rodeos.

They’re hoping to keep history alive.

“I think it’s so important to bring the history to the people,” Keim said.

And they’re not letting anything get in the way of the legacy of the man they know everything about.

“He was such a character,” she said.

