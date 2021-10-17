Marc McGovern has been caring for community and should be reelected to council in November

Attend meetings on remaking Carl Barron plaza, giving electric cars a boost, pot in Harvard Square. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Saying they’ve been excluded from giving input on remaking Carl Barron Plaza in Central Square, a group of mainly unhoused people have submitted its own list of suggestions. They range from making an Amazon pickup site’s doors open inward to avoid hitting people to adding stations for charging phones, heating food, washing hands and filling water bottles – in large part, making the plaza friendlier to the unhoused rather than more hostile, which is what they suspect is behind a proposal that would eliminate much of its seating. The plaza provides a “place to go and interact and socialize with … friends and community members for free. There are very few places in Cambridge that allow us to do that,” the group says, finding sympathetic ears among councillors who want a committee hearing to look at the ideas.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO