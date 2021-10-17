CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Marc McGovern has been caring for community and should be reelected to council in November

By admin
cambridgeday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome » Opinion » Letters » Marc McGovern has been caring for community and should be reelected to council in November. Marc McGovern has been caring for community and should be reelected to council in November. Saturday, October 16, 2021. I met Marc McGovern several years ago at a...

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

Related
cambridgeday.com

It is critical to choose bold, pro-worker leaders for Cambridge in this election

It is critical to choose bold, pro-worker leaders for Cambridge in this election. Cambridge is a working-class city that values equity and opportunity and must elect leaders who fight for workers. That is why the Greater Boston Labor Council has proudly endorsed Sumbul Siddiqui, Alanna Mallon, Marc McGovern, E. Denise Simmons and Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler for City Council. These leaders have the experience and vision to aid our communities as we recover from a pandemic that has fundamentally reshaped our lives.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Incumbent City Council Candidates Focus on Housing Crisis, Voter Engagement in Reelection Campaigns

Former Cambridge mayor Marc McGovern is among eight incumbents running for reelection to the Cambridge City Council. McGovern is seeking his fifth term. By Pei Chao Zhuo. As 19 candidates vie for Cambridge City Council this fall, the eight incumbents running for reelection are banking on their experience and accomplishments in City Hall to rally support for another term.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
kingstonthisweek.com

Martintown pride: Community's cenotaph project has been completed

MARTINTOWN — A community project that honours those in Martintown and area who gave the ultimate sacrifice has been completed. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. A beautiful stone structure, the Martintown Cenotaph, sits on a concrete slab just east of the Raisin...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Reelect Guiley, Street to Louisville City Council

I am writing to endorse two well-qualified candidates for reelection to Louisville City Council, Richard Guiley and Corey Street. Both are honest, dedicated and work hard to do what is best for the residents and the city of Louisville. The improvements in the last four years to the city and the downtown area are a result of their hard work and dedication. Let’s keep this city moving forward. Re-elect Guiley and Street.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Wicked Local

LETTER: Those most at-risk in Cambridge need Marc McGovern on council

As a mental health professional, I have seen our broken mental health system become more stressed due to COVID-19. Over the past year and a half, we have seen increases in anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. That’s why I am supporting Marc McGovern with my No. 1 vote for City Council.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Weather#Unhoused#Covid
Times and Democrat

NORTH TOWN COUNCIL – Council elections coming in November

NORTH – Paige Jeffcoat announced that she is running for North Town Council during the regular October council meeting, and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams stated she would be running for re-election. No other candidates announced their candidacy during the meeting. An election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to elect...
NORTH, SC
Tri-County Times

Fenton mayor, three council members seek reelection

NElection is Tuesday, Nov. 2 — vote in person or absentee.  The mayor of Fenton and three members of city council are running unopposed in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election.  Registered voters will head to the polls at St. John Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Absentee voting...
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ithaca.com

Wetmore eyes reelection: Groff seeks first term on town council

With Doug Dake choosing not to run for another term, there will be at least one new face on the Lansing Town Council next year. Democrat Ruth Groff is one of the hopefuls looking to secure that seat. In addition, Councilman Joe Wetmore plans on running to retain his seat on the council in the election Nov 2.
LANSING, NY
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 10/7/21 at 10:09 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Recommendations for Appointments to Zoning Board of Appeals – Associate Member Vacancy. Discussion Items: Council Zoning Priorities: Begin a conversation on housing types expansion, Downtown Parking Overlay District. General Public Comment. Minutes: 5/19/21 joint meeting with Planning Board, 7/21/21 joint meeting with Planning Board, 9/28/21 regular meeting. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bunter council, mayor see no challenge to reelection

BUTNER — Don't expect the Butner Town Council to look very different after November's election. May... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BUTNER, NC
cambridgeday.com

A healthier conversation for safer streets: Candidate on bike law and group’s pledge

A healthier conversation for safer streets: Candidate on bike law and group’s pledge. The 2019 Cycling Safety Ordinance was passed after a robust public conversation. While I did not have a vote at the time, if I did sit on the City Council, I believe I would have voted in the affirmative. Which is why it is so disappointing to get so many emails accusing me of not supporting it.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ourcommunitynow.com

Wheeler has been a leader for Bremerton

I am a long-time resident of Kitsap County and have known since I moved here that as Bremerton goes, so goes the region. Seeing the downtown Bremerton I knew as a youth go from vibrant community to vacant wasteland was painful.
POLITICS
cambridgeday.com

Attend meetings on remaking Carl Barron plaza, giving electric cars a boost, pot in Harvard Square

Attend meetings on remaking Carl Barron plaza, giving electric cars a boost, pot in Harvard Square. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Saying they’ve been excluded from giving input on remaking Carl Barron Plaza in Central Square, a group of mainly unhoused people have submitted its own list of suggestions. They range from making an Amazon pickup site’s doors open inward to avoid hitting people to adding stations for charging phones, heating food, washing hands and filling water bottles – in large part, making the plaza friendlier to the unhoused rather than more hostile, which is what they suspect is behind a proposal that would eliminate much of its seating. The plaza provides a “place to go and interact and socialize with … friends and community members for free. There are very few places in Cambridge that allow us to do that,” the group says, finding sympathetic ears among councillors who want a committee hearing to look at the ideas.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy