Windsor football stays perfect with Week 7 victory over BFA Fairfax/Lamoille

Windsor remains the top-ranked team in D3 with an impressive 54-35 victory over foe BFA Fairfax/Lamoille.

The Windsor Yellow Jackets opened up a 34-14 advantage over the Fairfax Bullets at halftime. Senior captain Ben Gilbert had a standout performance in Saturday’s senior day game.

Windsor closes out the regular season on the road at Woodstock next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The BFA Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets fall to 5-1 with the loss, the Bullets are scheduled to face Oxbow at home in week 8 on Saturday, October 23. Opening kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Fairfax.

