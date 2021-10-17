CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

WATCH: New York Rangers edge Montreal Canadiens, 3-1

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMSax_0cThMHZi00

Alexis Lafreniere scored the tiebreaking goal with 10:10 remaining in front of his family and friends as the New York Rangers beat the host Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night.

Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, played in his native Montreal for the first time and snapped a 1-1 tie in impressive fashion.

Defenseman Adam Fox moved the puck up the ice to Mika Zibanejad, who drew two defenders to him near the left circle. Lafreniere kept pace with Zibanejad and converted the cross-ice pass through the slot into an easy tap-in while being cross-checked in the chin by Montreal defenseman David Savard.

Lafreniere, who turned 20 on Monday, grew up in the Montreal suburb of Saint-Eustache. He scored his 13th career goal much to the delight of his parents and other family members who watched his 59th career game from a suite.

Lafreniere scored 26 seconds after Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin tied the game with his second goal of the season.

Lafreniere led the Rangers with five shots and almost scored a second goal when Montreal goaltender Jake Allen made a pad save on him with 1:45 left.

Chris Kreider scored on the power play midway through the second period to open the scorxing. Kevin Rooney scored an empty-net tally as New York won a third straight game in Montreal for the first time since 1979.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDZ81_0cThMHZi00
Also Read:
NHL season to begin with ‘less than 5’ players unvaccinated

Igor Shesterkin helped New York avoid three straight losses with a sparkling 31-save performance, including four on a power play shortly before Drouin scored.

Allen made 21 saves but the Canadiens lost their third straight. It is the first time since 1995-96 Montreal has begun a season with three straight defeats.

The Rangers took their first lead of the season when Kreider got his third goal of the season. Zibanejad’s shot from near the right circle was stopped by Allen but caromed to Kreider, who was parked at the left side of the crease and banked it in off defenseman Alexander Romanov’s right skate.

Shesterkin made two saves on long drives by Jeff Petry during a power play midway through the third.

Drouin tied the game when he was alone in the high slot and lifted a backhander into the net after getting a pass from behind the net by Christian Dvorak.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Lafreniere scores in return home, Rangers top Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere snapped a third-period tie with a power-play goal in his first NHL game back home, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night for their first victory under new coach Gerard Gallant. Lafreniere, the top pick in the 2020 draft,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk Admirals prepare to take the ice again after long hiatus with ‘whirlwind of emotion’

After nearly two years away from the ice, the Norfolk Admirals are back, and ready to start a journey that begins with Friday night’s opener at Scope. “It’s a whirlwind of emotion,” Admirals general manager and assistant coach Ryan McGinnis said ahead of the start of the ECHL season, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Reading Royals. “All in all, it’s coming together. It’s crazy, ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

New York Rangers Extend Mika Zibanejad

The New York Rangers announced Sunday morning that they’ve extended center Mika Zibanejad. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks reports an eight-year deal with a cap hit in the $8.5MM range. Per CapFriendly, the contract breakdown is as follows:. 2022-23: $1MM salary + $7MM signing bonus. 2023-24: $1MM salary +...
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
David Savard
Person
Chris Kreider
elitesportsny.com

NHL Best Bets: New York Rangers Predictions

The New York Rangers get the 2021-22 party started on Wednesday night in Washington. Game One: Tom Wilson against a Rangers’ roster that was specifically designed to beat him personally this offseason. Perfect. But when we take a step back, how do the Rangers look this season? Should we bet...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

New York Rangers Set Opening Night Roster

The New York Rangers have set their opening night roster at 23, and did so today by assigning Vitali Kravtsov, Morgan Barron, and Greg McKegg to Hartford. Before you freak out, there’s a good chance the assignment of Kravtsov is temporary. This makes a lot of sense, more so when...
NHL
WDVM 25

Ovechkin makes history as Capitals beat New York Rangers 5-1 in season opener

In front of a sea of fans, “rocking the red”, the Washington Capitals made a statement with their opening night victory against the New York Rangers, 5-1. T.J Oshie opened the scoring for the home team, on the first powerplay of the game for Washington, tapping it in against a frozen Rangers defense. Almost five […]
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Former Hab Gustafsson Finds New Contract

Its always fun to keep tabs on the ex Montreal Canadiens, because they always seem to end up in the oddest of places. And you always want to see players succeed, no matter what the circumstance or how well they played in Montreal. And that brings us to Erik Gustafsson.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Ovechkin and Capitals special teams knock off New York Rangers 5-1

The New York Rangers looked to start the new season off the right foot in DC. They played hard out of the gate coming at the Washington Capitals in waves. Despite some great early chances, Vitek Vanecek stood tall in net for the Caps. Eventually, penalty troubles and an ineffective...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING New York Rangers Forward Requests Trade.

Just 24 hours before the New York Rangers season opener, they've already got a disgruntled forward. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, 21 year old forward Vitali Kravtsov has requested a trade out of NY and the team has granted him permission to seek a trade. While that makes general...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Game #1: New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Open Thread

When the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals last met for New York’s home finale last season, tensions were through the roof. Tom Wilson had run amok the previous game, injuring Artemiy Panarin and knocking him out for the remainder of the season. A line brawl kicked off the festivities immediately after the opening faceoff, and three more happened within the first five minutes of game action.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Army
The State

Stars edge Rangers 3-2 on Heiskanen’s goal in OT

Miro Heiskanen scored 1:38 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night to spoil coach Gerard Gallant's home debut at Madison Square Garden. Heiskanen, who also had an assist, took a lead pass from Jamie Benn, swooped in on goalie Igor Shesterkin and...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers fall short in OT; lose 3-2 to the Stars

The New York Rangers hosted the Dallas Stars at the World’s Most Famous Arena. Before the night began, the Blueshirts asked for 7 seconds of silence in honor of Rod Gilbert’s iconic #7. Rod’s family was introduced before the game and his wife Judy dropped the ceremonial puck, which was taken by Mika Zibanejad.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy