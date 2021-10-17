CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

By Amy Burzynski
Springfield News Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaim to fame/honors: 2019 CBC Swimmer of the year, 3x District qualifier, 1x State qualifier, 2021 200 Freestyle relay state Champion. Words you live by: Put your mind to it you can accomplish anything. Toughest opponent: Brooks Olsen. Biggest...

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Kokomo Tribune

Weigt is co-Athlete of the Week

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Weigt helped Western win the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional. The Panther forward scored both of Western's goals in a 2-1 victory over Northwestern in the final. Earlier, she scored a goal in a 2-1 semifinal victory over Mississinewa. Western has won five straight sectionals and Weigt has played on three of those teams.
SOCCER
cardinalpointsonline.com

This Week in Photos: Senior Athletes

To the left: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s volleyball seniors Meghan O’Brien, Alicia Fisher, Maddy Zophy, Allyssa Rock, Olga Muka, Ann Beauchamp and Kaitlyn Bjelko smile in front of Hawkins Pond. To the right: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s tennis seniors Bri Miller and Sarah Hoeffner smile with flowers next to their head coach,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
cmu.edu

Student-Athlete of the Week

Senior Will Knauth of the Carnegie Mellon University men's golf team claimed individual medalist honors at the 54-hole Wabash Invitational on the par-72, 6,722-yard Broadmoor Country Club course in Indianapolis, Indiana after winning a four-hole playoff. It marked his first collegiate medalist honor, as the senior won the sudden death playoff after recording a par on the fourth playoff hole while Marc Mitchell of Denison University made bogie on the hole. Knauth posted three straight rounds under par to end the event with a 208 (69-69-70).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
papreplive.com

Academy of Notre Dame’s Saylor Milone is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The sophomore forward has been a prolific scorer for the Academy of Notre Dame field hockey team, scoring 19 goals in the team’s first 10 games. Milone received second team All-Main Line field hockey honors as a freshman. Academy of Notre Dame field hockey head coach Adele Williams said, “Saylor is a very poised player, whose calmness on the ball, great speed, and outstanding stick skills, especially in 1v1 situations, creates scoring opportunities for both her and her teammates.” Off the field at Academy of Notre Dame, Milone participates in track, Mathletes, Campus Ministry, Student Ambassadors, STEM scholars, Fashion Club, Newspaper, Speech and Debate Club, American Sign Language Club, Spanish Club and Frisbee Club.
SPORTS
Register-Guard

Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week

• Gabe Ward, Junction City football. Ward ran for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lead Junction City to a 42-13 Class 3A Special District 3 win over Santiam Christian. The Tigers are 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in Special District 3. • Stella Scott, Churchill...
williamsonhomepage.com

STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Sydney Gardner, daughter of Jeffrey and Christy Gardner, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week. She has made the Headmaster’s List all four years of high school, and she is a member of National Honor Society. She is also a National Honor Society Writing Specialist.
NFL
wpgh53.com

Week 6 Scholar Athletes

PITTSBURGH — The Berger and Green scholar athletes for week 6 are James Kline of Mt. Lebanon and Matt Schearer of Central Catholic. Kline has a 4.7 GPA and is a two-year starter on the Blue Devils football team. Schearer has a 4.6 GPA and is an All-6A WPIAL First...
merrillfotonews.com

Ball is named Athlete of the Week

Merrill High School Junior, Brian Ball, has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14, 2021. Brian is the running back and outside line backer on the Merrill Varsity Football Team. He has been playing football since elementary school and made the Varsity team as a Sophomore. Brian also started wrestling in Pre-K and joined the Bluejay Varsity Wrestling Team as a Freshman. In addition, he runs Track and Field, which he started in middle school, and he made Varsity his Sophomore year. At school, Brian is a member of the Link Crew, National Honor Society, LEAD, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He belongs to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and is a member of the St. Francis Youth Group. He also works part time at Dave’s County Market. An avid athlete, Brian enjoys playing sports even in his free time and also likes to golf, go fishing with friends, and hang out with family.
MERRILL, WI
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Sam Hala’ufia

Sam Hala’ufia is a big guy. His dad was born in Tonga, which is an entire island nation of big guys. Oddly enough, his name is pronounced just like it’s spelled. The first half is Holla (like Gwen Stefani sings in “…Back, Girl.”) Then, it’s ooh-fee-uh. The Mountain View High senior has used his size quite well. At 6’ 4” and 240 pounds, he anchors the defensive line for the Mountain Lion football team and he is also the defending state champion in both the shot put and the discus. (Sam’s older sister, Grace, was also a champion thrower at Mountain View and a super basketball player; she is now a member of the University of Arizona track & field team.)
SPORTS
mahometdaily.com

Athlete of the Week: Auggie Gaudio

The state-bound Mahomet-Seymour Junior High cross country team is ready to be led once again by Auggie Gaudio. The eighth-grader broke the MSJHS course record at the Bulldogs’ 2-mile cross-country home course at the Swiss Valley area of the Lake of the Woods on Sept. 16 and was also the Monticello Invite champion.
easttexasradio.com

Jarvis Christian College Athletic Luncheon

The Jarvis Christian College Athletic Hall of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon will be at noon on Saturday, October 16, in the Auxiliary Gym of the E.W. Rand Center at our main campus in Hawkins, Texas. Our Hall of Fame inductees for this year are. Mrs. Jacquelyn Walker, Class of 1986, Women’s...
HAWKINS, TX
kalb.com

University Academy’s Chelette signs with Champion Christian College

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a special day at University Academy as senior Steele Chelette signed to play baseball at Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Chelette is the school’s first athlete to sign with a college since the merger of Country Day and University Academy last year.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KJCT8

Athlete of the Week: Dagan Rienks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last week, legendary Paonia High School coach Scott Rienks passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. He won 10 state titles between football and girls basketball, and was inducted to the CHSCA Hall of Fame in March 2020. Rienks’ legacy lives on through his...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
williamsonhomepage.com

KERR & CO. REALTY'S ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Currey Ingram Academy

Isabel Maynard, daughter of Jason and Nicole Maynard, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Volleyball Team. This season, Maynard said her top highlight was winning on the road against Valor Collegiate Prep. “We were all focused, positive and engaged,” she said.
SPORTS
warrensburgstarjournal.com

One score separates Warrensburg from Summit Christian Academy

WARRENSBURG — With just over two minutes remaining in a contest with Summit Christian Academy on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Warrensburg Activties Complex, Warrensburg’s offense faced a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lexington Herald-Leader

Christian Academy-Louisville sweeps boys’ golf state titles

Matthew Troutman, a Christian Academy-Louisville senior, shot a 5-under par 139 at Bowling Green Country Club this weekend to claim the 2021 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championships individual title and help the Centurions secure the team crown as well. Troutman carded a 1-under par 71 on Saturday with...
SCNow

Pee Dee Academy rebounds defeating Spartanburg Christian 49-13

MULLINS. S.C. − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for two scores as Pee Dee Academy improved rebounded from last week’s road loss at Williamsburg Academy with 49-13 win over Spartanburg Christian. Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected...
MULLINS, SC
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Cam Guenther

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar Senior Cam Guenther is a real ironman. He does it all for the Lions, with five touchdown catches, punt return touchdowns, a 5A leading six interceptions and two pick-sixes. His Lions are 6-1 with a shot at hosting a state playoff game,
LINN COUNTY, IA
riverhawkathletics.com

Riverhawk Athletes of the Week Announced!

The Dalles High School athletic department is proud to announce the Athlete of the Week Awards for the week of October 4th through 9th. Senior Meli Avila (pictured with Coach Kelsey Wallace) Volleyball:. Junior Kennedy Abbas. Football:. Junior Manatu Crichton Tunai (pictured with Coach Lynn Helyer) Boys’ Soccer:. Senior Alex...

