Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

The sophomore forward has been a prolific scorer for the Academy of Notre Dame field hockey team, scoring 19 goals in the team’s first 10 games. Milone received second team All-Main Line field hockey honors as a freshman. Academy of Notre Dame field hockey head coach Adele Williams said, “Saylor is a very poised player, whose calmness on the ball, great speed, and outstanding stick skills, especially in 1v1 situations, creates scoring opportunities for both her and her teammates.” Off the field at Academy of Notre Dame, Milone participates in track, Mathletes, Campus Ministry, Student Ambassadors, STEM scholars, Fashion Club, Newspaper, Speech and Debate Club, American Sign Language Club, Spanish Club and Frisbee Club.
