Jesse Watters sounded the alarm on the many crises facing the Biden administration Saturday on "Watters' World," saying the president is in "fantasy land." JESSE WATTERS: Inflation, hostage crisis, border crisis, gas prices, empty shelves, backlogged supply chains, labor shortage, high crime, pandemic, Chinese missiles and a stalled agenda. If a presidency has three of these things, it’s in deep trouble. The Biden presidency is facing all of these things at the same time. Alarm bells should be going off right now, but not in Biden’s fantasy land. Problems are really progress, everything’s fine, and Joe Biden is totally fine.

