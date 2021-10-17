CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Winchester man facing attempted murder charges

By Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0sQG_0cThLQJE00

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting into an occupied home.

Man charged with multiple felonies related to possession of child pornography

Winchester police responded to the 200 block of South Kent Street for a report of shots fired shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses told police that 38-year-old Christopher Bee fired shots into the air and then into an occupied residence on the 200 block of South Kent Street. Witnesses also told police that Bee fled the scene on foot and ran to his home on East Leicester Street. A perimeter was established around Bee’s home and officers were able to call him outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police found a firearm, magazines, and ammunition inside of Bee’s home, and four cartridge cases were also found on South Kent Street.

Bee was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bee is currently being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

D.C. man charged with assaulting & kidnapping police officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A D.C. man has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a police officer while trying to flee other officers on Friday night. 35-year-old Natango Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., is facing felony charges of assaulting a police officer while armed, resisting arrest, and kidnapping while armed along with other charges after an altercation […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Falls View man arrested for shooting at another man

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a Falls View man is facing felony charges after an altercation involving a firearm that occurred on the evening of Oct. 21. Deputies responded to a scene where a man had shot at another man. The victim was uninjured, and he was able […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

PGPD detectives investigate homicide in Palmer Park

PALMER PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a homicide in Palmer Park Friday evening. Police say around 5:30 p.m., they got a call about a shooting along Belle Haven Drive, where upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Winchester, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Winchester, VA
WDVM 25

Detectives investigate fraud in Wheaton area

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating driver’s license fraud that took place between July and August in the Wheaton area. Police said back in July of 2021 the suspect they are looking for committed fraud by using a fraudulent driver’s license to rent a car in the 1500 block of South Capital […]
WHEATON, MD
WDVM 25

UPDATE: One dead, one injured after Hagerstown shooting

UPDATE (10/23/2021 9:38 PM) — A 27-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after the shooting that took place Saturday night. The second victim, also a male, is still being treated for his injuries. HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds in Hagerstown Saturday night. Officers from the Hagerstown […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Attempted Murder#Child Pornography
WDVM 25

Manslaughter charges dismissed against Park Police officers

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out involuntary manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia four years ago. U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton issued an opinion Friday declaring the actions of officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya “necessary and proper” in […]
FALLS CHURCH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

3-year-old killed after crash in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A multi-car crash in Montgomery County left one child dead. The crash happened Thursday night involving three vehicles at the intersection of Georgia Avenue at Dexter Avenue, where police arrived following a report of a three-vehicle collision. Investigators say an Acura and a honda were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

A $100 million lawsuit has been filed against the city and five MPD officers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A $100 million lawsuit has been filed against the District of Columbia and five Metropolitan Police Department officers over the death of Karon Hylton-Brown. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, October 20, by Amaala Jones-Bey, the mother of Hylton-Brown’s infant daughter, on the daughter’s behalf. It alleges that MPD violated the fourth […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the photography director and wounded the director while filming near Santa Fe Thursday afternoon. Halyna Hutchins, 42-year-old photography director, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital Thursday where she died due to her injuries. Deputies […]
SANTA FE, NM
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

1K+
Followers
689
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy