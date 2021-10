SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Springfield Police Department is scheduled to honor those who died in the line of duty for National Police Weekend. The Springfield’s “Police Appreciation Stand-Out” is being held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Chestnut Street bridge over I-291. Survivors of Springfield officers that died in the line of duty and supporters of law enforcement will be waving flags, holding signs and showing appreciation to those who protect the city.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO