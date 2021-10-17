‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Riffs On NFL Fallout From Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden’s Resignation

NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live opened with a riff on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s resignation following the disclosure of homophobic and racist emails, using the incident to spotlight how the NFL is found wanting when it comes to its diversity record.

Introducing Gruden was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, played by Colin Jost. “I think we can all agree that the emails sent by Jon Gruden were horrifying and deeply offensive, especially to me,” he said. “I was referred to as the F word. The P word. The C word. The R word. The F-ing R word. And the F-ing R word P-word. And I was once weirdly called a DILF. That was kind of sweet. But I assure you. All 32 teams in our league understand that diversity is our strength. And I know that our Black coaches would agree. Both of them.”

Playing Gruden was new cast member James Austin Johnson, who said, “I hope you won’t judge me on the one email I sent 10 years ago, or the 20 emails I sent last Tuesday.”

Then he went on. “But I promise I don’t have a racist bone in my body. When I called an African American players darker than a night with no stars, that wasn’t racial. I was referring to his sense of humor, which is extremely dark and edgy. Like that show Louie on FX. Hey, when’s the next season coming out?”