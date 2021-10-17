CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Takes Aim at NFL’s Jon Gruden Scandal; Daniel Craig Makes Cameo

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

This week’s “ Saturday Night Live ” cold open took aim at the scandal surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who was forced out last week after shockingly racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments he made in emails while he was an ESPN commentator resurfaced.

The sketch featured “SNL” key players including Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner and Pete Davidson. The sketch featured a series of people accepting and then quickly resigning as Raiders coach because of problematic statements in their past.

Raiders owner Mark Davis (played by Alex Moffat) was also skewered for his unusual bowl haircut: “I’ve heard all the jokes about my hair and how it looks like Donald Trump’s haircut gave me a haircut.”

Jost played NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “All 32 teams understand that diversity is our strength,” Jost as Goodell said. “I know our Black coaches would agree. Both of them.”

Davidson appeared as former professional football player Larry Rucker. He steps up to the podium and says, “It’s a real shame I have to immediately resign. They just found my emails.”

Chris Redd played former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was pressured out of the league after he opted to kneel during the playing of the national anthem as a protest against the oppression and killing of Black people at the hands of American police officers.

“So much stuff coming out about [how] the NFL is maybe racist. Huh, I wonder if anyone tried to warn people about this before,” Redd’s Kaepernick said.

The sketch closed with Thompson appearing as LeVar Burton in a mix of two of his famous roles: Geordi La Forge of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and the host of the PBS children’s show “Reading Rainbow.” Thompson broke into a “Reading Rainbow”-style song alongside Kaepernick and Davis before shifting to the familiar refrain “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”

Rami Malek served as host, while Young Thug was the musical guest. Malek, who can currently be seen in theaters playing the scarred (emotionally and physically) Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in “No Time to Die,” opened his “Saturday Night Live” monologue by addressing the elephant in the room: yes, he does have “Resting Villain Face” and is well-aware of his natural bad guy looks.

He went on to joke about how he’s always felt a kinship with the malefactors and sinners of cinema and TV, noting that Jaws was “just hungry,” Dracula was “just thirsty,” Darth Vader was “just trying to reconnect with his son” and Freddy Krueger, well, he’s just been “encouraging kids to dream.”

Though Malek’s opening monologue was brief, he did make time to note that he is the son of Egyptian immigrants and lived such a sheltered childhood (along with his sister and his twin brother) in the San Fernando Valley that he had no idea he lived about 10 minutes away from Hollywood— or, he clarified, “3 hours” in Los Angeles traffic time.

One of Malek’s first major sketches brought a cameo appearance from his “No Time to Die” co-star Daniel Craig. In the sketch, Craig, Malek and Thompson audition to play the late, glittery Minnesotan singer-songwriter Prince for a horror flick.

Malek’s other buzzy sketch was a country musical inspired by Netflix’s hot capitalist-apocalypse Korean drama “Squid Game,” where he shared some bars with Davidson.

During “Weekend Update,” hosted by Jost and Che, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bowen Yang dressed up as an Oompa-Loompa to address the first-look photos of Timothée Chalamet playing a young Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel about the flamboyant Chocolate Factory owner. Yang also made a quick quip about being part of IATSE. The joke came just hours after the union and Hollywood’s major studios set a three-year contract amid a strike threat that has had the industry on edge.

Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jason Sudeikis Returns as ‘2013 Biden’ in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis reprised the role of Vice President Joe Biden in the “Saturday Night Live” cold open alongside James Austin Johnson’s President Joe Biden. President Biden lamented the “ice cold Psaki bomb” that his recent CNN town hall received very low viewership while his approval rating was down singnificantly. “I don’t understand,” he said. “People used to like me. The press would call me ‘Uncle Joe.’ I miss the old me. Where the hell did that guy go?” That’s when Sudeikis’ Vice President Biden from 2013 joined the proceedings, with Sudeikis having played Biden during his time on the show before departing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Sets Natti Natasha Docuseries for November (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that “Everybody Loves Natti,” the upcoming docuseries about Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, will premiere on Nov. 19. Over six episodes, “Everybody Loves Natti” will cover details of the reggaeton star’s personal life, including her fertility issues and her experience with her latest album, “Nattividad.” The series will also feature her friends and collaborators Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura, Ariadna Gutiérrez and more.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The NFL's Hypocrisy With Jon Gruden

Doug Gottlieb discusses the fallout of the Jon Gruden saga, as Gottlieb presents a theory on why the NFL is hypocritical for putting on a Super Bowl halftime show featuring artists who have written songs with offensive lyrics in the past that included some of the same language that got Gruden fired.
NFL
InsideHook

This Week’s “SNL” Cold Open Took on Jon Gruden’s Emails

The saga of Jon Gruden’s emails has remained in the spotlight for a host of reasons, from what it reveals about the inner workings of the NFL to the fissures it’s shown in the league’s public statements on race and gender equality. So it’s not terribly surprising that this week’s Saturday Night Live would seize upon it as a subject for the episode’s cold open — especially since it also allowed a number of the cast to play real-life figures from the world of football.
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Tackles Jon Gruden Email Scandal, NFL Race Issues in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live tackled the email scandal involving now-former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden — as well as the NFL’s lingering issues with race — during its latest cold open. The sketch began with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (Colin Jost) addressing the media at a press conference. “One of our coaches is accused of racism, misogyny and homophobia, but hey, at least nobody’s talking about concussions,” Jost’s Goodell said. “I think we can all agree the emails sent by Raiders coach Jon Gruden were horrifying and deeply offensive, especially to me. I was referred to as the f-word, the p-word, the...
NFL
TMZ.com

Marquette King Hopes Jon Gruden Scandal Opens Door For NFL Return

NFL punter Marquette King -- who was cut from the Raiders after Jon Gruden allegedly took issue with his personality -- is hoping teams give him a second look in wake of the coach's email scandal ... saying he was never the problem in Oakland. King -- an All-Pro in...
NFL
The Week

tackles Raiders coach Jon Gruden's resignation in cold open

Saturday Night Live in its latest cold open tackled the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden over racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails — which, in SNL's case, somehow resulted in LeVar Burton getting the job. The SNL sketch opened with Colin Jost's Roger Goodell taking the lectern at...
NFL
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Rami Malek Impersonates Pete Davidson In A Wholly Satisfying Saturday Night Live (With A Little Help From Daniel Craig)

This weekend brought another new episode of "Saturday Night Live" -- the third in a series of four back-to-back episodes kicking off season 47 with four first-time hosts. "No Time to Die" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek hosted the show, and although he's best known for his dramatic roles and having "resting villain face," he turned out to be a wholly satisfying collaborator who wasn't afraid to get weird with the "SNL" cast. The Oscar winner turned in a fantastic impersonation of cast member Pete Davidson, and, even though he didn't need it, Daniel Craig also stepped in...
CELEBRITIES
chatsports.com

NFL's Ryan Russell On Jon Gruden

Ryan Russell, an openly bisexual NFL free agent, tells TMZ Sports he was sickened by Jon Gruden's racist and homophobic comments ... and the incident serves as proof the NFL has much work left to accomplish. "I was deeply upset, shocked, appalled even that a leader of an organization, a...
NFL
