With two weeks left in the regular season, Newton’s football team controls its own destiny. Win twice and the Cardinals are in the playoffs. Lose twice, and the hopes of playing in the postseason likely go away. But sitting at No. 13 in the RPI, Newton also could clinch a wild-card berth if its wins just once in the final two weeks and it gets help from other teams also on the postseason bubble.

NEWTON, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO